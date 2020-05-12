Scaled back outdoor markets starting up under lockdown easing phase one on Spain’s Costa Almeria

OUTDOOR markets are starting up again on the Costa Almeria under the first phase of the lockdown de-escalation, albeit somewhat scaled back from pre-coronavirus crisis and with tight health security measures in place.

Los Gallardos’s went ahead on Monday, making it one of the first in the province to return since the State of Alarm came into force.

There was a strong Local Police presence to ensure stallholders and shoppers abided by the new regulations.

Tomorrow Wednesday the stalls will return to Mojacar’s Plaza Rey Alabez, although there is no date yet for the return of the Sunday morning flea market.

Pulpi is another municipality where the local council has given the green light for the weekly markets to go ahead on their usual days: Wednesday in Pulpi town and Sunday in San Juan de los Terreros.

Huercal-Overa too has now decided its markets on Mondays and Thursdays can restart.

All the markets have to comply with government measures aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.





There can only be 25 per cent of the usual number of stalls and no more than one third of the usual maximum number of market-goers. Also, only stalls selling foodstuffs and basic necessities are being allowed and stallholders must wear gloves and masks and follow hygiene recommendations.

Self-service is now a no-no.

Stalls have to be well spaced out and social distancing must be practised: a distance of two metres between customer and stall and between people waiting to be served.

The stalls must be frequently cleaned and disinfected, and at the end of the day.

Huercal-Overa mayor Francisca Lourdes Fernandez explained that in order to protect the health of vendors and shoppers at the markets in her municipality restrictions on access will be in force while the permitted area for setting up stalls has been expanded to allow for compliance with social distancing requirements.

The Thursday market will extend along the length of Calle Mayor and Plaza Nueva and there will be stalls on just one side, with access from only Calle Granada and Plaza del Gobernador.

The Monday market will be at the fairground, with the same safety measures in place.

Fernandez said depending on how the health crisis situation evolves, authorisation will be given for stalls selling products other than food and essentials, but warned, “throughout this progressive transition we will continue acting with prudence, and of course responsibility, adapting to the criteria of each phase.”