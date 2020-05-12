Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina start Go Fund Me page for families in need on Spain’s Costa del Sol.

THE Rotary Club Marbella-Guadalmina have set up a Go Fund Me campaign to raise funds to support the many charitable organisations feeding families in need in their area. Talk Radio Europe will be actively promoting it on-air, online, and you can find it on the Club’s website, FB and Twitter. Any support will be greatly appreciated.

You can find them on Go Fund Me under “Help us feed families in need” of for the full link go to their Facebook page or website www.marbella-guadalmina-rotary.club.