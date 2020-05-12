Quarantine-free flights between Spain, Italy, France and Germany possible

THE Italian government is talking to Spain, Italy and Germany about the possibility of establishing a joint protocol to allow flights “without reciprocal quarantine conditions” when possible.

“Spaniards who fly to Italy this summer will not have to go into quarantine,” Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Paola De Micheli commented in a virtual press conference on Monday when she was asked about the agreement between the UK and France on air travel without restrictions between the two countries.

“We have daily contacts with Berlin, Paris and Madrid. We have set up a working group with the four Transport ministers of these countries and have already set out lines of action,” De Micheli explained.

“From this point of view, as soon as we are in a position to reopen we will do so without the demand for reciprocal quarantine,” she affirmed.

The minister admitted that these were “hopes” rather than “certainties” on Italy receiving foreign tourists in the coming months. She also made it clear that borders would be reopened when the coronavirus curve is under control, both in Italy and in visitors’ countries of origin.