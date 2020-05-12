Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex to lead ‘Royal Task Force’ as Queen steps back due to coronavirus, insider claims

With the Queen set to remain away from public duties indefinitely she is looking to other members of the royal family to step up.

AND it seems Her Majesty’s son Prince Edward and his wife Sophie Wessex are set to take on more public duties as part of what has been dubbed the ‘Royal Task Force.’

The Mirror reports that the Royal Task Force has the aim of extending The Firm’s presence in the absence of the monarch.

A source told the publication: “There is going to be a lot more interaction between the family members while the crisis is ongoing.

“Her Majesty has given instructions that, after a turbulent period for the family last year, now is the time to heal and have a united front and get back to the basics of what the monarchy is for – her sole belief is that it goes back to the basics of duty.”

Sophie, who has been referred to as the Queen’s favourite, and Edward are said to be in regular contact with both Prince Charles and Prince William in a bid to keep The Firm going.



