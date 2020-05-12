Portugal’s border controls have stopped almost 1,000 from crossing to Spain since lockdowns began.

SINCE the borders between Portugal and Spain closed on March 17, around 1,000 people have been barred from entering Spain through the Algarve by border authorities.

Explaining the reasons, Maria Angeles, Spanish coordinator of the Castro Marim-Ayamonte Police and Customs Cooperation Centre, said: “they were either not Spanish citizens or residents, or did not fit into the exceptional regime created by the Spanish government.”

While traffic between Castro Marim and Ayamonte was ‘much more intense’ in the first days after the borders were closed, as many European citizens attempted to return to their countries, now only around 900 people cross the border each day. Most of them are cross-border workers or people working in cargo transportation. Two control stations are set up at each side of the border and are manned by police authorities from both countries.

Arnaldo Moreira, a chief inspector for Portugal’s border control authority (SEF), says the “Portuguese and Spanish people understand the seriousness of the current situation and respect authorities’ decisions.” Moreira said that 99 per cent of the people trying to enter Portugal have been allowed to – the majority are cross-border workers, lorry drivers and health professionals.

Since the borders were closed, 23,339 people have been allowed into Portugal, while 289 were barred entry and one person was arrested.

The border between Portugal and Spain will remain closed beyond May 14, the Minister of Internal Administration has admitted, adding that a date for reopening borders very much depends on the success of both countries managing the Covid-19 pandemic.