Poacher arrested with Illegally Caught Tuna in Spain’s Costa del Sol

ACTING on information received, officers from Seprona the wildlife division of the Guardia Civil alongside colleagues from the Fisheries Inspection Department stopped a van as it was leaving the fishing port in Marbella.

In the back they discovered two recently caught Bluefin Tuna with a combined weight of 199 kilos but when questioned, the driver of the vehicle was unable to produce any acceptable documentation showing that the fish had been caught legally.

Bluefin Tuna are valuable commodities but are protected by annual quotas both in Spain and off the coast of Gibraltar as they regularly cross the Straits from the Atlantic to the Mediterranean.

In this case the fish were confiscated and donated to a Malaga based charity.