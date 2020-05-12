Pandemic under control and time to reactivate economy says Portugal Prime Minister

THE coronavirus pandemic is under control in Portugal and the time has come to reactivate the economy, Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Tuesday.

“Now that we have managed to contain the expansion of the pandemic without killing the economy, it is essential to revive the economy without letting the pandemic to get out of control”, Costa said.

He made the comments after signing a declaration of commitment with the country’s main trade unions and business association on quicker support for restarting economic activities.

The Prime Minister said business owners could count “not only on permanent dialogue, but also on a very strong determination to try and reactivate the economy as soon as possible.”

On the same day the Portuguese authorities reported a small increase in the number of new Covid-19 infections over the previous 24 hours, with 234 testing positive and 19 coronavirus-related deaths. This brought the totals since the start of the outbreak to 27,913 and 1,163 respectively.