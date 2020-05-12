Package Holiday Operator TUI announce to holidaymakers going to Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca that there will be fewer buffets, entertainment, and activities

A 10-point plan across all its hotels is to be implemented by the holiday travel firm TUI that involves much fewer buffets, activities, and entertainment to holidaymakers travelling to Spain after the lockdown.

IN what is being seen as yet another blow to the tourist industry, travel group TUI has published detailed plans for how it will run its hotels after coronavirus travel restrictions are lifted, including limits on popular self-service buffets and a ban on football tournaments.

The 10-point plan, which will be implemented when strict coronavirus restrictions end, include reducing all-you-can-eat buffets ‘to a minimum.’ “Self-service offers such as buffets will be reduced to a minimum,” the company said. “Wherever possible, food and beverages will be served to guests by staff wearing protective masks.”

Guests at all of TUI’s 400 hotels will also find their range of entertainment and activities curtailed to maintain physical distancing. “Only events, sports and entertainment involving a small number of participants and without close contact will be made available,” TUI’s new rules state. “Golf or tennis, for example, can take place, but football tournaments cannot.”

The entertainment industry on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca is already on the brink of collapse and this could sound the death knell for the sector as many acts work for the hotels along the coast.

Other measures include a push to online check-ins and employees keeping a 1.5m distance from guests in public areas such as restaurants, gyms, and corridors. Tables in restaurants, which will operate at a ‘significantly’ reduced capacity with longer hours to spread guest usage, will ‘only be cleaned when guests have vacated them.’

More disinfectant dispensers will be made available throughout TUI’s hotels, while ‘extensive new cleaning practices’ will be put in place for rooms. Areas such as bathrooms and heavily used devices such as TV remote controls ‘will receive particular attention.’

“Customer surveys clearly indicate that safety and hygiene will be of paramount importance for holidaymakers after the lockdown,” said Sebastian Ebel, a member of the group’s executive board. “We are laying the foundations for an agile and safe return to business so we can be ready to offer our unique holiday experiences again as soon as possible.”





TUI said that it will be training all of its employees at its own hotels, starting this week. At partner hotels not operated by TUI, there will be a training and inspection programme using the hygiene and safety consultancy Cristal International Standards.