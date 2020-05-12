Out of Work British Expat Bar and Restaurant Workers in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Look in Envy at UK Furlough Extension Until October

OUT of work British expat bar and restaurant workers in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are looking in envy at the UK’s extension of furlough payments.

The British scheme has been extended to October, but at the moment, the Spanish equivalent is scheduled to finish on June 30.

Spain’s government and trade unions reached an understanding this week that allows employers to dismiss staff in some sectors from the start of July, rather than forcing them to pay them for the rest of the year.

This is viewed as being especially important to the hospitality industry, which has taken an especially big hit as a result of the country’s State of Alarm measures.

The argument is that maintaining mainly seasonal workers in the bar and restaurant trade does not make financial sense.

Even with a greater freedom to open, the hospitality trade will witness very low tourist numbers this summer, which could kill off many businesses who cannot afford the furlough payments.

Unions have said that if the State of Alarm measures are extended beyond June 30, then they expect the furlough scheme to continue.



