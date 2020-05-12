Menthol Cigarettes no longer ‘Cool as a Mountain Stream’ in Spain or across Europe

FOR those who enjoy smoking a menthol cigarette, don’t forget that they will be banned from sale in Spain and the rest of the European Union on Wednesday May 20.

The rules say:

No person may produce or supply a cigarette or hand rolling tobacco with:

‘(a) a filter, paper, package, capsule or other component containing flavourings;

‘(b) a filter, paper or capsule containing tobacco or nicotine; or

‘(c) a technical feature allowing the consumer to modify the smell, taste, or smoke intensity of the product.’

The ban also applies to any form of menthol cigarettes as well as slim cigarette products and there is no ‘sell-through’ period so anyone left with stocks has to destroy them.





The ban does not apply to heated tobacco products or e-cigarette products for vaping.

The idea is that the menthol flavour makes smoking easier and therefore by banning the products the EU expects to see a large number of smokers quitting (which is what happened in Canada with their ban) or deciding not to start.

If you can’t live without menthol, you could always move to Switzerland or other non-EU states (but not the UK because it is still part of the Union and is implementing the ban) or you could consider one of the cheats.

Imperial Brands Plc which makes Rizla rolling papers is thinking inside the box with its cardboard strips which can be placed in an open packet and within an hour or so the cigarettes or tobacco take on a peppermint flavour.

Another alternative comes from Japan Tobacco Inc which is producing cigarillos, small cigars that are exempt from the ban, containing capsules that release menthol at the push of a button.

We await details of the decision made by the Gibraltar government but assume that menthol products will also be banned on the Rock although, for obvious reasons, there may be a flurry of menthol cigarette sales in the coming week.