Megxit the Movie! : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘conscious uncoupling’ from royal family to be made into a film

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit will be depicted in a new Lifetime TV movie called Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.

THE film will follow the couple after the birth of their son Archie, now one, as they came to making the decision and what happened after the announcement.

The official synopsis said the made-for-TV movie will present a fictional account of ‘the couple’s controversial conscious uncoupling from the crown, after the birth of their son Archie,’ according to sources close to the couple.

‘The movie details the struggles of the new parents and unique challenges of being part of the royal family, which ultimately led Harry and Meghan to give up their royal ties to forge a new life on their own terms.’ No casting has been announced, nor is there any additional information about the film’s production or release date, likely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace will follow Lifetime’s last two movies about the couple: Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance and Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal.

The first film was announced in January 2018 – just under two months after Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, announced their engagement – and aired that May, five days before their royal wedding. Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser played Meghan and Harry, respectively, in the first biopic, which explored how the couple’s relationship blossomed from their first date in 2016 to their engagement in November 2017.

The second movie offered a playful, fictional account of the events immediately leading up to Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding and their first few months as husband and wife. Actress Tiffany Smith played the Duchess of Sussex, while British star Charlie Field took on the role of the Duke of Sussex in the film, which aired in May 2019.





While there aren’t many details about the third movie in the instalment, there was plenty of real-life drama surrounding Harry and Meghan’s departure from royal life.