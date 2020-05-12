London Victoria Ticket collector mum dies with COVID-19 after man claiming to have virus spat on her

A mother working as a ticket collector has died with COVID-19 after being spat at by someone claiming to have the illness.

Belly Mujinga’s family have spoken after her death sparked a new row over the safety of key workers, personal protective equipment, and protecting employees with underlying health problems.

On 22 March, the 47-year-old was working with a colleague on the concourse at Victoria Station in London, when a member of the public claiming to have the coronavirus assaulted both of them.

Belly’s cousin, Agnes Ntumba, said: “They went out and they met a person who said, ‘why are you here?’

“And they said, ‘we’re working.’

“Then the person said, ‘I’ve got COVID’ – and straight away he spat at them.”

According to the family, Belly and her colleague made clear they were scared for their lives and asked not to be sent back out and to instead work from inside the ticket office.

But they were told that people were needed to work outside and were sent back for the rest of their shift.





Despite the pair saying they asked their employer to call the police, British Transport Police said they couldn’t find any record of it.

However, the British Transport Police say they are now investigating.

Within days of the assault, both women fell ill with the virus.

Belly’s husband, Lusamba Gode Katalay, said: “They weren’t given masks, or gloves, so they were exposed to everyone.

“It’s her employer, the company and the state who have to look at that.”

While the two colleagues had no PPE, very few people were wearing masks or gloves at the time of the incident, which happened the day before the coronavirus lockdown began.

Mr Katalay went on to say: “Me and Ingrid (his 11-year-old daughter), we saw Belly on 2 April when she left for hospital.

“Then we didn’t see her again. She’s dead and we buried her without being able to see her.”

Belly died in Barnet hospital on 5 April, two weeks after the assault.

Ms Ntumba added: “Justice must be done. When it happened, she could have bought it in the house.

“The husband is here, the daughter is here. We could have lost all of them. We need justice, if the person is caught he needs to do his sentence – for Belly.”

It’s not possible to say whether or not Belly contracted the virus from the spitting incident, but as lockdown is eased her death raises a number of questions for people being asked to return to work.