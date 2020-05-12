Incredible solidarity chain on Spain’s Costa Blanca is wrapped up

Nine weeks of ‘invaluable solidarity work’ by a team of 212 volunteers in Alfaz del Pi and surrounding areas in which 80,000 masks and other protective equipment was produced has come to an end.

THE town’s Encuentros Empresariales (Business Meetings) mobilised 212 volunteers and obtained more than 150 financial contributions from all over the country, to enable nine workshops in Alfaz del Pi, Altea, Calpe, Elda, Almoradí, Murcia, Yecla and homes in Marina Baixa to produce tens of thousands masks, gowns and facial protectors.

These were distributed among health and safety professionals in eight autonomous communities to help in the fight against the coronavirus.

And now their “objective has been met, the workshops have closed and will gradually recovered their normal activity.”

A ceremony of gratitude was attended Alfaz del Pi mayor, Vicente Arques, together with the Commander-in-Chief of Logistic Support of the Guardia Civil of Alicante, the Captain-in-Chief of Calpe Corps and the Lieutenant Chief of Altea Guardia Civil of Altea, who thanked the volunteers on behalf of their troops for the donation of 2,500 face masks.

Arques, along with Antonio Alcaraz, representing ‘Business Meetings,’ thanked everybody involved in the initiative and “the talent of this group of entrepreneurs, able to mobilise the altruistic support of many people, who have made it possible to show the most supportive side of the pandemic.”

They both also praised “the efficient and vital work of all the health and safety professionals.”

“We want to highlight the work done by the 212 volunteers, of different nationalities, who have worked selflessly for nine long and intense weeks, at a rate of 14 hours a day.”





The solidarity chain ended with the last shipment of 600 face protectors, destined for the Superior Headquarters of Police of Aragon.