Guardia officers rush to help seriously injured worker trapped between heavy marble sheets on Spain’s Costa Almeria after his hearing his cries for help

GUARDIA CIVIL officers rushed to help a worker who became trapped between two heavy marble sheets in Cantoria after hearing his cries for help.

The officers were out on patrol in the Las Palmeras area of the municipality on Sunday when they heard the seriously injured man’s shouts.

They found him immobile and white as a sheet and completely stuck between the large marble slabs.

Between them, the officers managed to carefully remove the marble and assist the worker while waiting for a health emergency team to arrive.

He had suffered serious injuries, and was transferred to the Huercal-Overa intensive care unit.

The accident occurred when the man was moving the marble from the lorry loading area to be transported by a crane. A Huercal-Overa court has opened an investigation into the incident.



