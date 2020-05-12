Greece Threatens to Eclipse Spain As a Tourist Favourite Destination As It Hopes to Open International Borders In July

As the coronavirus crisis begins to settle and strict measures begin to relax, countries across Europe are trying to figure out how to salvage whatever is left of this tumultuous summer season.

One thing is for sure, however, that this summer “the tourism experience” will be “slightly different” from what has been experienced in previous years, noted Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mistotakis.

Greece is hopeful that it may open its borders to international tourists as early as July 1, however, it is unlikely that visitors may enjoy activities they would have done previously, such as nightlife activities which make up a significant part of the tourism revenue.

Every tourist arriving in Greece will be forced to land in Athens first and undergo a health screening, which will include a COVID-19 test with quick turnarounds for results to ensure their safety before entering the country. The Prime Minister has said that he hopes other countries may follow suit in this initiative, at least within Europe.

Misotakis has proposed that other countries with similar stable situations adopt similar measures so that international tourism can be enjoyed by all citizens, as they create “safe corridors” for travel. This call involved several heads of state including Austria, Denmark, Norway, Australia, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

In comparison to its neighbouring states within the European Union, Greece has had a relatively calm experience with the coronavirus crisis. According to the John Hopkins University, Greece managed to contain the epidemic to only 2,663 people and have only reported 147 deaths – a relatively small number when compared to the thousands of lives lost elsewhere in the continent.

Greece’s return to normality is expected to include a return to school for children on May 11, and a re-opening of shops and restaurants on June 1.

Greece has planned to reinvent its tourism economy and hopes to focus on luxury tourism, attracting customers who are willing to stay at boutique hotels and pay the top price for smaller, more intimate, tourism experiences such as agritourism or yachting trips.



