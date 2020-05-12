Government ‘shamelessly abandons’ gobal comparison of coronavirus deaths

The government has been accused of ‘shamelessly abandoning’ global comparisons of coronavirus death tolls, as the UK’s estimated total topped 40,000.

AT today’s Covid-19 briefing, all the usual data was presented except for a chart showing how the number of people who have died in Britain compares with other nations. Yesterday, the chart was also missing from Boris Johnson’s presentation.

Business Secretary Alok Sharma confirmed that 32,692 people have now died according to official figures – but today the Office For National Statistics suggested that the true figure was actually above 40,000. That would make Britain’s tally comfortably the worst in Europe and the second highest in the world, according to the government chart usually on show at the briefing.

Other experts have estimated that the real figure is in fact likely to be nearer 60,000 – but there is also widespread caution about comparing figures across countries, which may record them differently.

Daily Mirror political journalist Kevin Maguire tweeted: ‘No 10 shamelessly abandoning publication of daily global death comparisons is because dangerous incompetent Boris Johnson’s presided over Europe’s highest death count and the world’s second behind the USA.’



