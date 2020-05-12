Germany sparks fears of second Covid-19 wave as new cases nearly TRIPLE in just one day

Germany has registered a spike in new Covid-19 cases today, with new infections almost tripling overnight, sparking fears of a second wave of the deadly disease.

AROUND 933 people were diagnosed with coronavirus today, compared to 357 yesterday. The shocking statistics come just a week after the country’s lockdown restrictions were loosened by the country’s Chancellor, Angela Merkel.

Following the announcement of the latest statistics, Merkel has stressed the importance of social distancing and using face masks. She has also assured that lockdown measures will be imposed again if a second wave of new infections are detected at a rate of around 50 per 100,000 people. Although the country insists that is not the case yet, three of Germany’s districts – North Rhine-Westphalia, Schleswig-Holstein and Thuringia – are reported to have already reimposed lockdown restrictions and emergency measures to contain the disease.

To date, the country has around 170,508 confirmed cases of coronavirus, but with much lower deaths from the disease than most of Europe, totalling around 7,533 Covid-19 fatalities to date.