France’s economic downturn eases off as the country relaxes Coronavirus isolation.

THE economic downturn that France has suffered looks to be easing as the country comes out of the imposed lockdown. However, levels are still far below normal.

The euro zone’s second-biggest economy was operating 27 per cent below normal levels in April after 32 per cent in the second half of March, the Bank of France said, basing its estimates on responses from its monthly business climate survey.

“The ambition we could have for the end of May is to recover another 10 points,” Bank of France Governor François Villeroy de Galhau said on France Inter radio.

France began unwinding its strict lockdown yesterday allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks. The central bank said manufacturing activity remained down 37 per cent last month, but was nonetheless better than the 48 per cent seen in March, while private sector service firms’ activity was reduced by 27 per cent in April after 37per cent in March.