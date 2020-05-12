Declining new Covid-19 cases & deaths on Costa del Sol’s Malaga raises hopes of entering Phase 1 of deescalation soon

Thanks to an all time low of new Covid-19 cases registered in the last 24 hours and no deaths, Malaga hopes that it will get permission to move to Phase 1 of deescalation in the next few days.

THE province registered just 11 new cases today, compared to 103 last week (Wednesday), bringing the total number of infected in Malaga to 3,790 – just 24% of Andalucia’s total, which was around 70% at the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of fatalities as a result of the disease remains at 271, and only one person has been hospitalised with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. There are now 71 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Malaga, and only 14 of those need intensive care unit (ICU) treatment. However, no new Covid-19 cases have needed ICU treatment for at least week. In short, all the statistics are moving in the right direction, which means Malaga will hopefully get the permission it needs to move to Phase 1 of deescalation soon.