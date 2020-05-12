Cycling enthusiasts on Spain’s Costa del Sol can hire bikes again thanks to Málagabici reopening from tomorrow

Málagabici will be opening the doors of its bike hire business from tomorrow, Wednesday, after being closed for two months ago when lockdown began, to prevent the spread of Covid-19. However, Málagabici can reopen for business tomorrow, so long as strict hygiene protocols are adhered to. Bikes must be disinfected daily, and cyclists hiring the bikes must wear gloves.

The other rental conditions will remain the same, including the first half hour completely free of charge to use the bikes. After the first half hour, the bike will be charged at 0.017 cents per minute. The annual insurance cost will remain at €10.

To reactivate the bike hire business, Malaga Town Hall is planning a campaign to promote cycling as an ecological, environmentally-friendly alternative form of transport.

Málagabici, a service operated by the town hall, has been in service since 2013, and has around 400 bikes and 24 bike stations across the city. Click here for more information.