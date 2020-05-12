Costa del Sol Pensioners returned to their Care Home after Eight Weeks in Isolation

HAVING been rushed to La Linea de la Concepcion on March 24, the surviving residents of the elderly persons home in Alcala del Valle above Ronda were released from isolation and returned home to a fanfare of applause.

They had been transferred to what was considered a safer environment when many of the carers and residents contracted the coronavirus Covid-19.

La Linea mayor and council colleagues went to see them off after those being returned were tested and seen to be free of the virus.

The mayor Juan Franco welcomed the recovery of the majority of these elderly people (it is understood that there were three fatalities) and was pleased that they could return to their places of origin, despite the unpleasant situations experienced after their arrival in the town with some minor demonstrations.