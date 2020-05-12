Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca expats crossing fingers for return of Spain’s lotteries in coming weeks

EXPATS on the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are crossing their fingers that Spain’s lottery shops will be opening their doors again in the coming weeks.

The Primitiva, Euromillones, Bonoloto and Loteria Nacional have been paralysed since mid-March when the State of Alarm was declared and the lottery administrations had to close. But according to an internal letter from the SALAE State Society for State Lotteries and Bets sent to its sales network, lottery draws could begin again towards the end of this month.

If all goes according to plan and 72 per cent of Spain’s population are in Phase one of the lockdown de-escalation by next Monday May 18, the Primativa and Euromillones will be back that week. The Bonoloto and the Gordo de la Primitiva will restart the following week.

The final lottery set to make a comeback will be the Loteria Nacional. Sales for all its various games will not relaunch before June 11.

It goes without saying that lottery shops have to adapt to the new regulations aimed at preventing Covid-19 infections.