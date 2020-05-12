Costa Blanca’s La Nucia reopens its Ecopark with incentive to recycle

La Nucia on the Costa Blanca has reopened its Ecopark today, Tuesday, May 12, to an influx of recyclers and an incentive.

IN line with State of Alarm regulations, like the rest of the municipal facilities, the Ecopark in La Nucia was closed to the public.

And today, in Phase 1 of de-escalation, the doors were reopened “to a remarkable number of residents who came to deposit some of the 39 different types of waste that can be deposited in the Ecopark.”

“La Nucia Ecopark can be used for free by those registered in the municipality, who are assigned a user card,” said the council in a statement.

“Within the established regulations and for health and safety reasons, access is restricted to one user at a time to respect social distancing.”

The Ecopark is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 6pm, and on Saturday from 9am to 2pm.

The council added: “In 2020, La Nucia will continue the financial aid to encourage recycling of lightweight packaging, glass and paper in the Ecopark.

“This ranges between 10 per cent and 30 per cent of the receipt of the rate of the garbage, to all those who recycle 100 kilos or more per year of packages, glass or paper/cardboard in the Ecopark.”





The local authority also reminded there is a free service for the collection of household appliances and fixtures in La Nucia, carried out by FOBESA, the company responsible for street cleaning, the Ecopark and rubbish collection.

The service is carried out four days a week (from Tuesday to Friday). Call 966 897 916, to find out more.