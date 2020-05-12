Costa Blanca ‘save our town’ campaign to revive local economy

Villajoyosa in Spain’s Costa Blanca has launched its own ‘Save the Town’ campaign to kick start trade hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.

THE Council’s Department of Commerce wants to encourage people to buy in local shops, helping to revive the town’s economy.

The campaign is being launched on social media and radio, together with outdoor advertising and a promotional video.

Under the slogan ‘Save the Town,’ the initiative aims to boost small businesses in Villajoyosa, said councillor of Commerce, Josep Castiñeira, stressing “the importance of developing promotional activities to stimulate and boost consumption in our shops.”

Mayor, Andreu Verdú, added: “The town hall continues with its commitment to boost local commerce through different initiatives that will help them to resume their commercial activity,” while highlighting “the wide variety of quality products and services offered by the shops in Villajoyosa.”