CORONAVIRUS UK: Doctor felt like she was ‘drowning’ before beating COVID-19 in drug trial

A Doctor in the UK who was on a Drug Trial reveals she felt she was “drowning” before finally beating the Coronavirus

Geraldine McGroarty, 30, went back to work just three weeks after first being admitted, having agreed to take antiviral drug remdesivir as part of a trial

Geraldine then went back to work just three weeks after first being admitted, having agreed to take antiviral Ebola drug remdesivir as part of a trial before she recovered. The 30-year-old, who works as an A&E locum doctor and surgical registrar, was rushed to the Royal Free Hospital in London on April 5 with a 40C fever and skyrocketing heart rate.

“I’d also had an uncomfortable tight feeling in my chest, I wanted to take deep breaths and couldn’t. I was unable to speak much as I was so breathless.”

Dr. McGroarty features in a two-part BBC2 documentary Hospital Special: Fighting Covid-19, and is seen taking the drug – which has since been passed for emergency authorisation use by the US Food and Drug Administration. The documentary first aired at 10.0 pm last night (Monday) Spanish time, the second part will be broadcast tonight.

On arriving in hospital, X-rays showed severe pneumonia, while tests showed high levels of inflammatory markers in her blood, likely in response to severe infection. The heroic doctor, who was treated by colleagues at one of the two hospitals she works at, was super-fit prior to her battle with the killer bug, which may have helped her recovery.

Two other patients in the documentary are shown refusing to be involved in the trial, while many others have not seen the same positive results as Geraldine.



