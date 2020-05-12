Business owners on Spain’s Costa del Sol shout ‘fees, fees and and more fees’ as they prepare to get operational

Business owners across Spain’s Costa del Sol are not pleased whilst they remain on Phase 0 but prepare to get operational, citing ‘fees, fees and more fees’

ACROSS the coast of the Costa del Sol, the announcement that businesses will have to pay between €500 to €3,000 for a Covid clear certificate has gone down like a ‘concrete balloon.’

It was announced yesterday that businesses would have to have a certificate in place to reopen, whilst they understand that, they were not prepared to be charged for it.

Businesses have gone months without any revenue and the charge has really upset many expats who are preparing to open whilst still behind other areas that have moved onto Phase one.

“Just bloody typical of the town hall, see a certificate opportunity and milk it to bleed us dry… sod it, I’m not opening until all this is over, I’m not paying for any certificate, they can shove it where the sun don’t shine,” said Kevin Wilson who operates a business in the back streets of Los Boliches near Fuengirola. “Day light robbery, disgraceful, any opportunity to rape a business owner, to be honest it’s not surprising at all, we’ve seen it all before, closed us down for weeks on end and now this, Spanish powers rely on the rubber stamp, I think all of Spain were born with a stamp on their forehead, it’s just a way of raising money,” said Linda Hughes with a business close to Benalmadena port. “Talk about kicking business owners when they are down, I really can’t understand the mentality of this, I can’t see any of my locals opening until this is totally over, my landlords I can’t imagine paying these fees to open, all we want is to get out for a drink,” said regular bar visitor Val Davidson who went on to say “All bar and restaurant owners and other businesses need full support right now from everyone, this isn’t what I would call support, I understand the certificate, but it should be FREE,” she shouted. “Today I’ve watched pals in Mallorca get back out to the shops and streets, here we sit on Phase 0 with nothing open, and I can’t see them opening after this! Spain just gets worse with its laws and regimental system,” said Julian Scott from Fuengirola.

Gary Adamson who is the Managing Director of Bars Abroad said “Are they trying to kill both the businesses and the economy? It’s a ridiculous fee, how crazy is that? Months of being shut by law and then charged for reopening! … this is completely mental to put it politely.”

“Fees, fees and more fees, no wonder Spain is the third hardest country in the world to trade in,” said Mike Gregg, “This clearly demonstrates why!”

The decision to charge for the certificate really hasn’t gone down well.