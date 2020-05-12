British Airways Pilots who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 could take up RAF roles

Pilots who face joblessness because of Covid-19 may be given temporary roles in the Royal Air Force.

For years Britain’s air force has sent pilots to fly with British Airways following their fighting careers.

The huge down-turn in the commercial aviation industry triggered by the coronavirus could see the relationship reversed.

The pilots’ union BALPA is in talks with the RAF to send BA pilots into training for roles in the air force.

-- Advertisement --

They could spend up to four years converting from flying passenger aircraft to military planes.

‘The RAF will select individuals based on suitability, including background, relevant experience, and qualifications,’ BAPLA said in a memo sent to BA pilots.

The memo also said that, unlike before, the RAF would also at pilots without any military background.

They have discussed secondments between 18 and 48 months but any final plans depend on BA’s willingness to welcome pilots back to the commercial airline after secondments are completed.





‘BALPA has entered urgent negotiations with British Airways about its proposed job losses and the company has yet to justify the scale of its planned cuts. We will fight to save as many of those jobs as we can,’ said BAPLA.

In April BA said it might have to make 12,000 employees redundant including more than 1,100 BA pilots which is why the union is looking at other options.

‘BALPA is exploring all avenues to ensure its members are not dumped by the company and left with no options, the union said.

BALPA and the RAF have discussed both flying jobs and jobs on the ground for suitable BA pilots.

‘The success of any scheme like this will be dependent on BA’s willingness to negotiate suitable terms with BALPA,’ they said.

As well as BALPA the RAF are also in talks with other aviation firms like GKN Aerospace, British Aerospace and Ascent about potential secondments.

The RAF said: ‘The Royal Air Force are always interested in recruiting high quality people and are currently in initial discussions with the UK aviation industry on the possibility of employing suitable available personnel.’

BA did not wish to comment.