BREAKING NEWS: France Release the Latest Coronavirus Figures

FRENCH health officials say there have been 348 Covid-19 deaths in the last 24 hours. A total of 26,991 people died from the Coronavirus in the country.

A total of 21,595 people were hospitalised for a Covid-19 infection and 670 new admissions were recorded in 24 hours; 2,542 serious cases are currently in intensive care, with 92 new serious cases admitted. However, taking discharges into account, the number of patients is decreasing, with a balance of -170, confirming the downward trend.