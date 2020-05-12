BREAKING NEWS: Chinese City of Wuhan Starts Urgent testing of 11 Million People as Second Wave of the Coronavirus Breaks Out

The Epicentre of the original outbreak in China, Wuhan, is to test the ENTIRE population after a new virus cluster has emerged.

WUHAN plans to conduct coronavirus tests on the Chinese city’s entire population after new cases emerged for the first time in weeks, officials were ordered to submit by noon on Tuesday plans to administer nucleic acid tests on ALL 11 million residents in the city.

“Each district should make plans and arrangements to conduct nucleic acid tests on the entire population in its jurisdiction within a 10-day time limit,” the notice said, although it was unclear when testing would begin.

The plan comes after Wuhan reported the first cluster of new Covid-19 infections since the city reopened after a 76-day lockdown on April 8, the government insists it can control the new outbreak but it remains to be seen.