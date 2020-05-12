Benidorm’s UK Residents Go Leisure Boating in Spain’s Holiday areas of the Costa Blanca after Lockdown Grounding Finishes

UK residents in resorts like Benidorm are able to go leisure boating once again, as parts of Spain’s Costa Blanca area has seen the lockdown grounding eased.

Moorings have been visited this week by people eager to take to the water once again, after being confined to land since mid-March due to the country’s State of Alarm emergency measures.

Some parts of the big holiday region though will have to wait a bit longer until it will be allowed to go through to Phase 1 of Spain’s lockdown relaxation measures.

That didn’t stop sailors in permitted areas like Benidorm, Denia, and Javea taking to local waters.

Non-commercial cruising in limited groups such as a family or people who share the same address have been allowed to return.

Boat charter and rental is also permitted under the latest relaxing of regulations.

Areas that move to Phase 2 on May 25 will allow boats to sail out of a municipality’s waters for safety and maintenance checks.



