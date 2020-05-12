Benidorm entertainers record charity single to raise fund for local food bank during Coronavirus crisis on the Costa Blanca

OVER 80 Benidorm performers have taken part in the recording and release of a charity single called ‘Hang in There’ that was released on Tuesday 12.

The single includes some of the all-time greats like Chrisy Rock and Sticky Vicky.

David McQueen, the owner of Benidorm LTD came up with the idea just three weeks ago to help support the local food bank for Benidorm and surrounding areas run by the BBBA.

-- Advertisement --

Pablo Bloom, popular Benidorm entertainer and writer of ‘Hang in There’ said “We thought it would be more from the heart if we wrote our own song, trying to give it a positive, caring message, with a few smiles and jokes to give it that Benidorm touch.

If you wish to donate and to watch the video you can do so at the Go Fund Me page “Benidorm Charity Song with 86 Performers”.