Age Care on the Costa del Sol taking care of the needy in conjunction with Collective Calling in Spain

WITH the easing of the lockdown, Age Care is even busier as the hospitals and clinics are beginning to re-admit and re-arrange appointments that were previously changed. The volunteer drivers are making sure the clients are able to attend their appointments, whether it is in Benalmadena, CARE or the Costa del Sol.

At the same time, Age Care is providing hot meals to the homeless and needy families in conjunction with the Collective Calling organisation. These meals are cooked freshly on Fridays by John and delivered to Collective Calling by Age Care volunteers. Age Care has a wonderful group of volunteers and clients, like Robin Drake, who is currently ‘cycling to Barcelona’ raising funds for Age Care on his exercise bike on his terrace in Miraflores.

So far, he has raised over €350, check him out and donate on his Facebook page.