What’s Changed? New Driving Regulations Under Spain’s Phase 1

THE new order published in the Official State Bulletin on May 9 has declared some new measures which apply to transport and mobility under Phase 1.

Firstly, it is important to note that not all provinces have passed to Phase 1, therefore these measures will not apply to:

Malaga, Granada, Madrid, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Barcelona, Segovia, Gerona, and some territories in Valencia, Alicante, Castellon, Lerida, Salamanca, Avila, Soria, Burgos, Palencia, Leon and Zamora.

Starting from today, Monday, all people living in the same household will be allowed to travel within their province in the same private vehicle, occupying all seats and without the use of masks.

On the other hand, in a private vehicle if occupants do not reside in the same household then there can be a maximum of two people per row, always when wearing a face mask and respecting the maximum possible distance between passengers.

When using motorcycles, or category L vehicles in general, which have two-seat occupancy then two people may travel together always when wearing a helmet with an integrated visor or when they use a face mask, or if they simply live in the same household together.

Furthermore, the use of gloves on behalf of the passenger and driver is obligatory in the case of using a shared vehicle. Motorcycle gloves will be allowed as a safety precaution.

The new decree also includes regulations for public transport such as trains or buses in which all passengers must be sat down. The operator of the vehicle will be in charge of limiting the total occupation of seats in order for each passenger to have a space between other passengers.





The only exception to this rule will be for people who live together in the same address who will be allowed to sit together.