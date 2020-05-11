Town in Spain’s Costa del Sol encourages Children to be Creative for local Culture Week

THE town of Casares has decided that in honour of Culture Week that it will distribute a range of ‘goody bags’ to children in the municipality aged from three to 12-years-old.

Normally this week is enjoyed by local children in their schools but the idea now is to give them something to do whilst still in lockdown.

The packs contain watercolours, craft pad, coloured pencils, modelling paste and clay, glue, brushes, chalk with instructions of how to make a kite, twister or just unusual designs.

All of the items have been purchased by the council from local shops as a sign of support for business.