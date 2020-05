ALL members of Benidorm’s municipal corporation participated in a telematic council session to celebrate Europe Day.

“Benidorm is Europe and needs Europe,” Benidorm mayor Toni Perez declared during the online meeting that included consular representatives in Alicante City and throughout the province.

Stressing that Benidorm was a model of “integration, tolerance and social harmony,” Perez called on the European Union to remain united, support tourism and restore confidence in travel.