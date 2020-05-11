Stuck in Phase 0: What Can You Still Do in Costa del Sol’s Malaga and What Can’t You Do?

FOR many provinces in Spain, today is the start of a new chapter within the de-escalation phase, also known as ‘Phase 1,’ however this has not been the case for Malaga, as the government has declared it must stay in Phase 0. Here is a reminder of what this means and how it will affect residents on the Costa del Sol.

Malaga is not the only territory stuck in Phase 0 as this has also applied to Granada, Madrid, Albacete, Ciudad Real, Toledo, Barcelona, Segovia, Gerona, and some territories in Valencia, Alicante, Castellon, Lerida, Salamanca, Avila, Soria, Burgos, Palencia, Leon and Zamora.

The government has agreed that next Monday, it will review the evolution of territories in order to evaluate whether they shall pass to Phase 1, however, for now Malaga is stuck in Phase 0.

What can you do?

The basic quarantine rules that have applied since the beginning of the State of Alarm still stand, for example, going to the shops for essential goods and services, walking your dog etc.

Phase 0 also allows sports to be practised, although different age groups are allowed out at different times. To know more about this, click here.

You are allowed to go out to small businesses who are open with a pre-booked appointment, for example, the hairdressers, bookstores, hardware stores etc.





Bars and restaurants are also allowed to open but they can only offer home delivery service, although now in Phase 0 customers are allowed to leave the house to pick up the food themselves.

You can also go to your garden plots and tend to the garden as long as it is within your municipality or a neighbouring one.

What can’t you do?

Unlike the provinces who are now in Phase 1, Phase 0 prohibits small meetings of social groups.

Bars and restaurants will only offer home delivery so you will not be able to go to terraces and sit there like other territories in Phase 1.

Similarly, places of worship will remain closed until Phase 1.