Spain’s Malaga to invest one million euros in marketing campaign to regenerate interest in the ‘Costa del Sol’ brand to attract national tourists

Malaga has announced an investment of one million euros in a marketing campaign to regenerate the ‘Costa del Sol’ brand in order to attract national tourism.

The campaign, announced by the Costa del Sol Tourism & Planning’s President Francisco Salado (also the President of Diputacion of Malaga), comes after the province announced losses of around 4 billion euros and around 4 million tourists as a result of the Covid-19 crisis, between the months of March and June of this year.

The objective of the campaign is to generate reservations and attract tourism from all age groups in the country, from families to couples. It will be targeted towards those who want to travel with families, friends, or those looking for a romantic break.

The campaign will target specifically the 25-56 year-old age groups (male and female), with a special passion for culture, travel, sports, healthy lifestyle, as well as a keen interest in Mediterranean gastronomy and Malaga. Approximately, 60% of the marketing will focus on online channels, such as social networks and influencers on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. The other 40% will be spent on offline marketing through TV, radio, bus advertising, travel agents and ‘street marketing’.

According to Salado, “national tourism will be key to recuperating Malaga’s economy this year”. The campaign will therefore be in Spanish to attract domestic tourists from different parts of the country. However, given that there are no dates when it can expect national tourism to start, “Malaga is working on various scenarios, and a phased plan, because tourism is key to the economy’s survival”, added Salado.