Spain’s Costa del Sol & Andalucia fumes at Government proposal to charge tourism & hospitality sector hefty €500-€3000 fees for ‘Covid-free’ security stamp

Andalucia’s tourism and hospitality authorities are furious that Spain’s central Government is proposing to introduce hefty fees of between €500 & €3,000 for a ‘Covid-free’ security stamp.

VICE President of the Junta of Andalucia and Councillor for Andalucia’s Tourism, Juan Marín, today stated that this is “unacceptable” and is a “cost that the Government should take responsibility for”.

The ‘Covid-free’ security stamp will basically allow consumers and employees to recognise businesses that have adopted Government-approved health measures and protocols to prevent the risk of Covid-19 contagion. However, Marín, believes this cost should be assumed by the Government, particularly for firms in the tourism and hospitality sector that have already suffered huge losses.

According to Marín the “Junta of Andalucia had understood that the ‘Covid-free’ quality stamp was actually a free certification” for businesses in tourism and hospitality, and is highly surprised that “the Government is now asking for a fee”. Although he agrees that a stamp is a necessary requirement to reactivate the sector as it will provide consumers with the much-needed confidence to return, he doesn’t think the tourism and hospitality industry should have to pay for it.