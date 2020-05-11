Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca see hike in hunt for homes with swimming pools amid travel uncertainty

Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca are experiencing a hike in the hunt for homes with pools amid travel uncertainty due to the coronavirus pandemic and border closures.

ACROSS the whole of Spain, the Valencian Community is the region in which the interest in homes with swimming pools is the greatest, accounting for 40.5 per cent of all home searches for sale, according to Idealista.

Andalucia is in third place with 39.5 per cent of the interest, behind the Balearic Islands which is favoured by 40.3 per cent of home seekers.

Within the Valencia Community, Alicante is seeing the biggest surge, accounting for 44.6 per cent of the region’s searches.

Last month, the portal recorded an increase of 14.6 per cent in searches for homes with their own pool compared to last year.

The increase is “motivated by the uncertainty generated around travel to tourist sites, the use of public swimming pools and access to beaches during this summer due to the health crisis,” Idealista said today in a statement.

Murcia has seen the most significant growth in interest for these type of properties, rising from 22.8 per cent in April 2019 to 29.9 per cent this April this year, while Navarra is the community where interest in swimming pools has increased the least, from 6 per cent to 6.6 per cent.

To collect this data, Idealista analysed the visits made during the months of April 2019 and 2020 within in its database, differentiating between those that claim to have a pool from those that don’t.



