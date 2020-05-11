Spain’s Coffee Lovers in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Delighted by Starbucks Shops Reopening in UK

COFFEE lovers in Spain’s Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca have been delighted by the news that Starbucks are reopening 150 stores in the UK.

The outlet said that it will open around 15 per cent of its British stores in the first phase of its reopening plans, which are predominantly focused on Drive Thru outlets.

It said it will also reopen a “handful of takeaway-only stores” as it continues with preparations to allow all of its UK stores to be reopened.

Starbucks has over 150 stores in Spain, with 32 outlets across the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca areas.

The vast majority are in the Madrid region.

Starbucks will be able to reopen to offer terrace-area drinks in Phase 1 areas of Spain, and also if they are not in a commercial centre.

New safety measures at its UK sites will include regular hand-washing for at least 20 seconds, two-metre social distancing, screens at payment areas and the use of contactless payment only.



