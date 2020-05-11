Professional swimmers & surfers can train in dedicated areas of Spain’s Costa del Sol Torrox beach from Monday May 11

Malaga’s Torrox beach is now ready for use by professional swimmers and surfers, according to the town hall’s authorities. Professional swimmers and surfers can use the beach for training between the hours of 8pm and 10pm, from Monday May 11.

José Manuel Fernández, the town’s councillor responsible for the area, however, indicated that all professional surfers and swimmers must ensure they take the required paperwork to prove their federated club status, as local police/guards will be policing the area to ensure only professionals enter the coastal waters.

The town hall confirmed that professional swimmers can swim in the Ferrara Beach area of Torrox, while surfers must stay in El Peñoncillo, also know as the Four Catalan’s Beach and indicated by yellow flags.