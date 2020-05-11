Portugal’s Health Minister, Marta Temido, has praised the efforts of residents after a successful first week of de-confinement.

“We are almost at the end of the first week of de-confinement and in general I think what has been perceived by all of us and the information that results from reports that we are producing is encouraging”, she said on Saturday.

The ‘mortality curve’ of Portugal’s outbreak has been showing “consistent reduction” since April 15 – though the ‘R’ number (relating to transmission) remains “relatively constant” and still slightly higher than authorities would like.

The ongoing message is that people should stay vigilant, and take all the necessary care with their day-to-day behaviour.

As of Sunday, Portugal had recorded 1,135 deaths from COVID-19; 2,549 people have recovered, numbers of those hospitalised are falling, while 27,581 people have tested positive for the virus out of 517,660 tests performed to date.