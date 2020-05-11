Police Stop Alcohol Flowing as Spain’s Costa Blanca Stages Illegal Booze Up with Party Guests Facing Big Fines

POLICE swooped on dozens of law-breaking guests in a raid on an illegal party in Spain’s Costa Blanca area

Twenty-four people were collared last Saturday (May 9) by officers from Torrevieja’s Operational Reinforcement Group (GRO), and potentially face fines of hundreds of euros each for breaking the State of Alarm rules.

Two police patrols swooped on the property on Avenida de las Urracas, in the city’s Torrealmendros Urbanisation.

Besides the two dozen adults, four children were also at the illegal gathering.

The property was no longer occupied, but that did not stop the organisers from illegally using its electricity and water supplies.