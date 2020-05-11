No Premier League News as Spain´s Barcelona and Real Madrid Fans in Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca Get La Liga Return Date

THE long dry spell for Spain´s Barcelona and Real Madrid fans in the Costa del Sol and Costa Blanca could see a return of La Liga matches next month, whilst there´s still no news as to when the English Premier League might come back.



La Liga president Javier Tebas has pencilled in June 12 for the postponed fixture list to resume,

Tebas, in a TV interview, promised matches “every day for 35 days”.

He´s been known for his determination to get the league going again as soon as possible, and last month even suggested that the end of May might see matches being played again.

All timings will solely be determined by Spain´s Health Ministry, who has authorised players to be tested for the coronavirus, ahead of the resumption of individual, and then group training sessions.

Matches were suspended in mid-March due to the State of Alarm stopping all outdoor events.

Last week, La Liga had dismissed suggestions from a number of Primera and Segunda division coaches that they had been given a late June date when games would start to be played again.

Speaking to Movistar TV, Tebas commented on what start day he would like to see: “I don’t know. It will depend on the phases. I wish it was June 12. It will depend on the phases.”





“It will depend on the spikes in the virus… the Primera and Segunda division seasons will finish at the same time.”

Over the fact that last week´s Covid-19 testing had shown that five players had tested positive, Tebas said that the result were better than expected.

“We hope for the return of La Liga. If things are done as they should be, there shouldn’t be infections,” he commented.

“If five infected people appear at a club, it would denote some negligence. We are going to be on top of it.”

“There is a place where we have no control, which is when the players and coaches go home. They have been given instructions over what to do.”