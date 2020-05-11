New App ‘Vulea’ Launches in Spain Offering Car-Pooling for Private Planes & Hoping to Alleviate Worries About Flying in a COVID-19 Future

The Spanish company Vuelea has launched an app aiming to connect private pilots and passengers in order to ‘planepool’ and share rides. The app expects to begin offering its services by July 15.

This new trend in a collaborative economy has been a staple of the 21st century, as sharing cars, houses, office spaces and now planes has become a new and recurring theme.

Translating this theme into the world of private flying has been the objective of the Spanish company Vulea, the first platform of its kind in the nation. This app aims to connect private pilots, who have free seats in their planes, with passengers wanting to travel to the same destination.

This app has come at an especially timely moment in the trajectory of society, as there is an increasingly large fear about the future of travelling by plane. Many large airline companies have outrightly said they will refuse enforcing a safety distance on planes as they must fill up seats to be profitable.

Perhaps this app will be the beginning of a new normality in the travel industry as people prefer to share such an enclosed space with less passengers. The flights offered on the app will be taken on light aircrafts which can transport between 4 and 6 passengers, an advantage of these types of aircrafts is that they can land in large airports as well as in small airfields.

The company explains that their flights will always be offered by pilots with verified and valid licenses, proven experience and monitored by positive valuations of previous trips.

“We constantly verify all the pilots and monitor how each trip developed through evaluations that the travellers have on the pilot and the experience as a whole” states the Vuelea website”.

They admit that this app was due to launch during these months, however, the exceptional circumstances which have arisen as a result of the COVID19 health crisis have caused a delay in its operations which are now due to begin on July 15.





This type of travel is positioned as an alternative for people who prefer travelling with less passengers in their surroundings, an ever-relevant factor now during the health crisis. It is also aimed at individuals who would like to access destinations that commercial airlines do not regularly fly to.