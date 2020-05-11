Mother of Three in USA Dies from Covid-19 Days After Giving Birth to Youngest Child

A 31 year-old postal worker died of coronavirus just a week after giving birth to her youngest child.

Unique Clay, from Chicago, was killed by complications related to Covid-19 earlier this week. Clay, a mother of three, has become the first of the Windy City’s letter carriers to die of coronavirus.

A total of 30 letter carriers in Chicago have so-far tested positive for Covid-19, the National Association of Letter Carriers union said.

The figure comes amid ongoing warnings that frontline essential workers are among those most at risk of contracting the potentially-deadly virus.

It is unclear how Clay picked up the virus, and whether she was able to meet her youngest child before dying of Covid-19. Clay’s death was deemed to have been of natural causes, and officials have not shared whether she suffered from any underlying health conditions.

Liz’s Hair-Heaven Salon, where Clay was a regular, shared a tribute to the late mother on Facebook, writing: ‘My heart is heavy!!! I’m sadden by the news of our beloved client/ like family. Unique Clay has passed away due to covid-19😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽. She will truly be missed. My prayers go out to her Mom and 3 children and a newborn and siblings.’



