Morrisons Now Selling Petrol in the UK for Less Than a Pound

Morrisons has said it will reduce the price of its petrol to a maximum of 99.7p per litre at its UK forecourts from Monday.

THE supermarket said this is the first time the fuel has been “sold nationally” for less than £1 a litre since February 2016. It has also cut its diesel price to no more than 104.7p per litre.

Morrisons head of fuel Ashley Myers said: “This cut will help people who are travelling to work, those shopping for essentials, and those assisting the elderly and vulnerable.

“We want to play our full part in reducing the cost of living and feeding the nation at this difficult time.”

The petrol price slump started in early March, when the coronavirus outbreak started to hit countries such as the Middle East, large parts of Europe and America.

Oil prices fell following failed talks between Saudi Arabia and Russia over plans to cut production during the pandemic.



