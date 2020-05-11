Leader of Spain’s Vox Party Angry At Twitter For Allowing “Kill Abascal” to Become a Trending Topic

“When I was nine years old, they killed a friend of my father’s. In my younger days I knew of about three different plots to kill my father” recognised the leader of the party.

THE leader of the right-wing party Vox, Santiago Abascal, criticised the climate of “hatred amongst millions of Spaniards” who, in his opinion, “have been stoked from the rostrum of Congress,” and which, as he has hinted, has led to a viral campaign on Twitter calling for his death, with the hashtag ‘Kill Abascal.’

In a series of messages published on his social media platform, the leader of Vox and his party wonder why this campaign has not been considered a hate crime and why it has been allowed. “If it had been ‘Killing Pedro Sánchez’ would you have acted the same?” he asked on Twitter.

“When I was nine years old, they killed a friend of my father’s. Before reaching adolescence, I knew they wanted to kill my grandfather. In my younger days I knew of about three different plots to kill my father. At the age of 24 they had discovered the first failed attempt to murder me,” recalls Abascal.

Now he affirms that “two decades later” he does not care that the hashtag ‘Kill Abascal’ is a trending topic but that this hatred form millions of Spaniards has been formed in the rostrum of Congress.