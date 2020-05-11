Jerry Stiller, Comedian & Father of Ben Stiller Dies Aged 92

Comedian Jerry Stiller has died at the age of 92 from natural causes.

HIS son, actor Ben Stiller shared the sad news on Twitter on Monday, writing: ‘I’m sad to say that my father, Jerry Stiller, passed away from natural causes.

‘He was a great dad and grandfather, and the most dedicated husband to Anne for about 62 years. He will be greatly missed. Love you Dad.’

Stiller is best known for starring as George Costanzas’ father Frank, on NBC’s Seinfeld and later going on to play Arthur Spooner on the CBS comedy series The King of Queens.

He also starred in a number of films with Ben, including Zoolander, Heavyweights, Hot Pursuit, The Heartbreak Kid and Zoolander 2.

Earlier in his career, Stiller and his wife Anne Meara, who married in 1954, formed a hugely successful comedy duo, known as Siller and Meara, in the 1960s and 1970s.

Anne and Jerry were married for 62 years before she passed away in 2015. They were parents to Ben, and his actress sister Amy Stiller.



