It’s Back! – A Second Wave of Coronavirus Breaks out in Wuhan China

THE Coronavirus has begun to spread again in a new virulent and more powerful outbreak in Wuhan – the World’s original Covid-19 epicentre.

Chinese authorities have reported a cluster of new cases in the city of Shulan, which is close to the borders of Russia and North Korea. Other new cases have also appeared in Wuhan, where the coronavirus first started.

These new cases are reportedly being linked to a woman with no history of travel or exposure to the virus, reportedly, there were 17 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in China on Sunday which is the highest number in two weeks. Three of those were in Shulan, bringing its total to 12.

Authorities have reportedly ordered the closure of all public places and told people to stay at home unless for “unusual circumstances.”

The rest of the world looks on, anxiously waiting for more news as it has only been since May that a lot of European countries have started to relax some lockdown measures. A return to the March emergency lockdown law would be a disaster for all the UE economies, including the UK.



